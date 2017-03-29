Community lines streets for Weiland procession

As hundreds of officers from across the country drove down Grand Avenue in Wausau, the crowd went silent.

Instead of words, their support was shown in salutes, signs and hands placed over hearts.

The delicate balance between levity and sorrow was summed up perfectly by an 8-year-old boy.

"In the middle of sad and happy," said Cashryan Seefeldt of Wausau.

Those who came out to the procession expressed their grief.

"I'm finding this very emotional," said Barb Morgan. "We were gone when it happened, so it was hard not to be with the community."

But the crown also searched for a way to find the light.

"[Officers] mean everything to me," said 12-year-old Austin Pritchard. "They serve and protect you."

One woman was passing out flags along the route.

"We wanted to make sure everyone had one, and had a sense of pride," said Sheri Thayer.

Although the tragedy weighed heavy on many hearts, the crowd saluted their neighbors who lost their lives.

"This is small town community," Thayer said. "This is why people live in this area, because they know in times of great sorrow and great tragedy, their neighbors are going to be there for them."