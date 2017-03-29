Athlete of the Week: Cade Lehman, Stratford

The high school outdoor track & field season is right around the corner and with every new season comes new opportunity -- something Newsline 9's latest athlete of the week is definitely looking forward to.

Injuries had long kept Stratford runner Cade Lehman from elite status, but not this year. The Tigers senior is now completely healthy and ready to make his mark. His specialties: the 1600 and 3200 meter events.

"My personal goal is to break the school record in the two-mile," Lehman said. "For the mile, I don't really have a goal, just to beat my personal record."

To accomplish anything this year, however, Lehman knows he has to avoid the training room.

"I was stressed out all the other seasons because I got injured and stuff, but this year, hopefully I can stay injury free and just have fun."

At an indoor meet at Eau Claire earlier this month, Lehman placed first in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, notching indoor personal bests with times of 4:53 and 10:33, respectively.

"Before, being the younger guy, it was kind of like l had to live up to the expectations of being good," Lehman said. "Now, because I'm a senior, it's like a maturity thing, and I'm just calm and relaxed."

"Cade is just a natural distance runner for us," Stratford track & field coach Mark Guderski said. "When he was a freshman in cross country, he'd already qualified for State, then he came down some injuries and that kind of put him back a bit. But this past year, he's put in a lot of miles to make up for those injuries and he's looking really strong right now."