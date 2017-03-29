Friends, family say goodbye to Dianne Look

Hundreds of friends and family lined up outside Brainard's Funeral Home in Weston on Wednesday to say their final goodbyes to Dianne Look, 67, who was killed in last week's shooting rampage.

Look was the branch manager at Marathon Savings Bank since 1998.

Those who were close to Look and those who only met her just a handful of times remember the mother of two children and graduate of D.C. Everest High School as a warm woman.

"Every time I'd go in [the bank] she was just a bright spot. You'd see Dianne's face and she would just light up no matter who came in," said Cheryl Keding of Rothschild. "She's going to be greatly missed. She was so wonderful."

"Those eyes of hers that was just so caring. So it's just that sweet smile and caring eyes that she always had for everybody that walked into that bank," said Alison Morrow of Wausau, holding back tears. "I never remember [Look] without a smile on her face."

Even while dealing with a tragedy of their own, several law enforcement agencies around the area, including Everest Metro, came out to her visitation to show their support for the family.

Dianne's final text message was sent to her daughter the morning she was killed.

That message reads:

One door in your life is closed. You have an unlimited number of new doors to go through now and God is standing behind every one of them. Start opening doors and see what he has in store for you!