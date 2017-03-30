Bob Dylan's handwritten ode to Wisconsin heads to auction

They were never published, but lyrics handwritten by singer/songwriter Bob Dylan will fetch tens of thousands of dollars when they go up for auction this week.

The lyrics, penned in 1961, offer references to Wow Wow Toaster (Wauwatosa) and feasting on "milk and cream." They were written shortly after he signed with Columbia Records.

The starting bid at Thursday's auction by Nate. D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles will be $30,000 for the one-sheet with writing on both sides.

Dylan lived in Wisconsin in late 1960 and spent time in the Dairy State as a teenager at summer camp in Northern Wisconsin before moving to New York.

The lyrics to "Wisconsin:"

"1. Wisconson [sic] is the dairy state

I guess you all know well

I was in Wow Wow Toaster there

The truth to you I'll tell

It's milk & cheese & cream

I've known 'em all my days

I'm going back to my hometown I'm leaving right aways

2. I'm a heading out Wisconson ways

2000 miles to go

Madison, Milwakee [sic] set's my heart aglow

I'm a coming to that dairy state

My heart's a beating fast

I'll jerk my banjo gently there

And twiddle my mustache

3. There's thoughts I left there long ago

One a coming now it seems

I'll tune my banjo than the hills

And feast on milk and cream

And stamp my foot all thru the grass

And never know a care

My homes in Wow Wow Toaster

And I'm a going there

The song continues on the verso:

1. These people with you city ways

Are driving me insane to drink

My home's in Wisconson it's a better place I think

I've been in California

My home's in Wisconson

And I’m gonna own the town