Bob Dylan's handwritten ode to Wisconsin heads to auction

They were never published, but lyrics handwritten by singer/songwriter Bob Dylan will fetch tens of thousands of dollars when they go up for auction this week.

The lyrics, penned in 1961, offer references to Wow Wow Toaster (Wauwatosa) and feasting on "milk and cream." They were written shortly after he signed with Columbia Records.

The starting bid at Thursday's auction by Nate. D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles will be $30,000 for the one-sheet with writing on both sides.

Dylan lived in Wisconsin in late 1960 and spent time in the Dairy State as a teenager at summer camp in Northern Wisconsin before moving to New York.

The lyrics to "Wisconsin:"

"1. Wisconson [sic] is the dairy state
I guess you all know well
I was in Wow Wow Toaster there
The truth to you I'll tell
It's milk & cheese & cream
I've known 'em all my days
I'm going back to my hometown I'm leaving right aways

2. I'm a heading out Wisconson ways
2000 miles to go
Madison, Milwakee [sic] set's my heart aglow
I'm a coming to that dairy state
My heart's a beating fast
I'll jerk my banjo gently there
And twiddle my mustache

3. There's thoughts I left there long ago
One a coming now it seems
I'll tune my banjo than the hills
And feast on milk and cream
And stamp my foot all thru the grass
And never know a care
My homes in Wow Wow Toaster
And I'm a going there

The song continues on the verso:

1. These people with you city ways
Are driving me insane to drink
My home's in Wisconson it's a better place I think
I've been in California
My home's in Wisconson
And I’m gonna own the town

