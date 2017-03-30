Farmers challenge Nintendo to milk cows

WOODSTOCK, VT – Take a trip to a Vermont dairy farm, and you’ll notice cows aren’t hard to come by.

So when a video game involving milking cows is released, farmers might be its biggest critic.

Farmer Tom Remp said, “I looked at this and went ‘that’s not how you milk a cow.”

Tom Remp works at the Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock, and wasn’t impressed with what he saw on Nintendo’s new game, 1-2-Switch.

Remp said, “So you know, I go on my computer and I fired off quite a snarky letter to Nintendo, if I’m honest.”

In that letter, Remp challenged Nintendo to a milk-off. Three weeks later, Remp received an email. Nintendo was making the trek to Vermont to put the milkers to the test.

David Young from Nintendo Public Relations said, “It circulated around and it started building up momentum at the office and we decided, you know what? Let’s do it.”

In front of a room full of thirty Jersey cows, gamers and farmers went face to face. With the right technique, each player milks the udder as fast as they can, to fill as many cups as possible.

Billings Farm Manager Alayna Perkins said, “It’s not easy playing the game. That’s just me.”

Perkins has been milking cows since high school, but even with years of experience, she couldn’t beat the gamers at their own game.