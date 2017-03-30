Married father of 2 accused of posing as teen boy online to collect naked photos of girls

A married father of two from New Berlin posed online as a teenage boy and convinced teen girls to send him naked pictures of themselves, a criminal complaint said.

In his first court appearance on 18 felony charges, 44-year-old Craig Miller was ordered held Wednesday on $50,000 bail, which was double the amount requested by prosecutors.

The case came to light in February when one of the girls apparently tried to kill herself.

Prosecutors said Miller created a fake online persona using the photos of a teenage boy he’d taken from that boy’s online profile. He’s then accused of targeting vulnerable 14- to 16-year-old girls from across the country.

Authorities said they found naked photos of at least 17 girls, but so far have only been able to identify four of them. They’re from Wisconsin, Colorado, Kentucky and Indiana.

"He convinced them and coerced them and sometimes intimidated them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves," said Jack Pitzo, of the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.

All of the girls told police they thought they were communicating with a 19-year-old male college student who they considered their boyfriend. One of the girls told investigators he "even claimed that he was going to take her to the junior prom."

Police said in the criminal complaint that Miller went so far as to create fictitious online "friends" of his profile to make the ruse seem more realistic.

According to the complaint, Miller "would exert control and psychological pressure on these fragile girls to get them to comply."

The scheme was exposed last month after the suicide attempt of a victim in Indiana. She told her parents she was troubled because her online "boyfriend" tried to kill himself when she broke up with him.

The parents told local police, who traced the profile back to the New Berlin man, and prosecutors said the story of his attempted suicide was just another ruse to coerce the girl into sending more naked photos.

If Miller is released, he’s prohibited from using the internet and can have no contact with children, including his own.