Police: Armed men sleeping in stolen car prompt standoff in Milwaukee

Two people are in custody after a tactical situation outside a Walgreens store in Milwaukee.

Police said the incident started late Tuesday night when someone spotted two men sleeping in a car in the store's parking lot near 51st Boulevard and Capitol Drive. The men had guns visible, according to police.

Police said the car had been reported stolen in Wauwatosa.

Police said tactical teams were brought in to the area as a precaution. Officers were seen approaching the car several times before eventually opening the driver's side door and pulling one person out. He was arrested immediately.

A WISN-TV crew saw one other person jump out of the passenger side door and run away from the scene. He was tackled and arrested across the street near a Burger King restaurant.

Police said no one was hurt.

It appears that the business was closed at the time.

No other details about the incident have been released.