Sentencing date set for Kristopher Torgerson

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A sentencing date has been set for the Wausau man convicted of killing 22 year-old Stephanie Low.

Kristopher Torgerson was found guilty March 24 of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. 

He was not found guilty of attempted armed robbery.

First-degree intentional homicide is a mandatory life sentence, however a judge will have three options that include possible parole.

Torgerson will be sentenced June 8 at the Marathon County Courthouse.

