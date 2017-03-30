Sentencing date set for Kristopher Torgerson

A sentencing date has been set for the Wausau man convicted of killing 22 year-old Stephanie Low.

Kristopher Torgerson was found guilty March 24 of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

He was not found guilty of attempted armed robbery.

First-degree intentional homicide is a mandatory life sentence, however a judge will have three options that include possible parole.

Torgerson will be sentenced June 8 at the Marathon County Courthouse.