Wausau School Board candidates debate issues in public forum

Candidates for Wausau's school board debated the key issues in a public forum Thursday night ahead of the April 4 election.

Incumbent Jeff Leigh, along with challengers Jeff Kocha and Lee Webster fielded questions from the several dozen people in the audience for just under two hours. Topics ranged from common core to retaining teachers.

The candidates also tackling tough questions from Wausau students, including what they would do for transgender students rights.

"We need to respect them, we need to do the best job we can to help that student live an authentic life because then we get the very best out of that student," said Leigh.

The student pointed out that Kocha and Webster have both been vocal on the issue.

"My vocal opposition to this policy has been the policy itself, I've said this repeatedly, the devil is in the details," said Kocha.

"We had made arrangements for all school board members to get a sample policy that I think would have been acceptable to everyone, it was a policy that emphasizes privacy, privacy for everyone," said Webster.

School board president Lance Trollop was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Shereen Siewert, publisher and editor of Wausau Pilot & Review, co-moderated alongside Oliver Burrows, host of Hometown Morning on 1230 WXCO. Jay Stahl, a member of the Wausau East Student Council, presented questions from students at the forum.

Wausau school board members have three year terms.