"Mark Tauscher for Governor of WI" Facebook page launched

A group of citizens is trying to encourage former Badgers and Packers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher to run for Governor in 2018.



The "Mark Tauscher for WI Governor" Facebook page launched on March 28.



"This is a grassroots effort to encourage Mark to run for Governor. We are not affiliated with Mark, yet," reads the About section of the page. There are no names affiliated with the page at this point.



The page has 166 "likes" so far.



Since retiring from the NFL after the 2010 season, Tauscher has become a sports media personality and has invested in several Dane County businesses, including The Isthmus newspaper.



Our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV has reached out to Tauscher for comment and will have more on this developing story as it becomes available.