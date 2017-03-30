As a Wisconsin sports fan, what are you most excited about?

After Wednesday's thrilling 103-100 win over the Boston Celtics, the top team in the NBA's Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks have now won 13 games in March - a franchise record for most wins in a month.

Point guard Malcom Brogdon - averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game - is the frontrunner for NBA Rookie of the Year. The second-round pick, who starred for Wisconsin basketball legend Tony Bennett at the University of Virginia, perhaps sealed the award with a magnificent performance in Milwaukee's win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

In any other season not dominated by triple double machines Russell Westbrook and James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo - who at just 22-years-old leads the Bucks in all five major categories and also ranks eighth in the NBA in Player Efficiency Rating - would be an MVP candidate.

The Bucks have gone 13-3 over the last 16 games and risen to the No. 5 seed in the East during that stretch. And they've done all of this without star forward Jabari Parker, who tore his ACL in February. Needless to say, there is a quite a bit for Bucks fans to be excited about both now and in the future.

So, with the Brewers also set to begin their season next Monday and the Packers preparing for the NFL Draft, the Newsline 9 Sports team is curious: As a Wisconsin sports fan, what has you most excited right now?

