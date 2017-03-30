UPDATE: Search called off in Merrill after possible body in Wisconsin River

UPDATE: Merrillll fire officials have called off a search for a possible body in the Wisconsin River.

At this time, officials said they have no reason to believe there is a body in the river.

A 911 call came in around 2 p.m. from someone driving over the bridge on W. Main St. in Merril saying they saw a person who was on the railroad trestles over the river, Firefighter Jon Leiskau said. The caller said they turned their vehicle around and the person was gone. They told dispatchers they didn't think it was enough time for the person to have walked down the trestles.

Merrill Fire Department and the Tomahawk dive team took to the river, Thursday for about two hours.

-------------------------------

Merrill fire officials are searching for a possible body in the Wisconsin River. The Tomahawk dive team has also been deployed in search efforts.

A 911 call came in around 2 p.m. from someone driving over the bridge on W. Main St. in Merril saying they saw a person who was on the railroad trestles over the river, Firefighter Jon Leiskau said. The caller said they turned their vehicle around and the person was gone. They told dispatchers they didn't think it was enough time for the person to have walked down the trestles.

Leiskau said they deployed search efforts but have not discovered a body at this time. They are unsure if anyone is in the river or not.

Stay with Newsline 9 for any developments on this story.