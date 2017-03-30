Woman set Greenfield fire to kill ex-boyfriend's kids, complaint says

A woman admitted to setting a Greenfield apartment building on fire with the intention of killing her ex-boyfriend's children, according to a criminal complaint.

Mai Lee Lor has been charged with two counts of arson and first degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the Feb. 13 morning fire.

Court documents indicate Lor admitted to setting the fire "with the purpose of 'hurting Daniel Page'", Lor's ex-boyfriend.

Another of Page's ex-girlfriends lived at the apartment with the two children she had with him.

"She purchased a firearm and brought it into the building, where she planned to go and kill the children to hurt him... She decided she would hurt herself more by shooting the children, but she was still mad, so she decided to burn the building," the court records said.

On the morning of the fire, several residents, including a child, were left stranded on balconies and rescued by firefighters. No one was hurt but new court records show there was $600,000 in damage to the apartment.

Lor is scheduled to appear in court on April 12th.

She faces up to 52 years in prison if convicted of both charges.