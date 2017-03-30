Brewers Season Preview: What to expect from the rebuilding Crew in 2017

With Opening Day now just four days away, the Brewers have returned to Milwaukee finish spring preparations for the grueling 162-game season to come.

The Brew Crew played its final Cactus League game on Wednesday and flew back to Wisconsin immediately after. The team will hold a workout at Miller Park on Thursday evening and then will play exhibition games against the Chicago White Sox in Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday.

Craig Counsell expects Ryan Braun to play in both of those games as the longtime Brewer continues to get ready for his 11th season in the big leagues. Braun had only had 23 at bats this spring, which is actually up from 16 in 2016.

Counsell explained the philosophy, saying that at this stage in the former MVP's career it's more about rest than reps.

"I feel like if you can get him in a good spot health-wise then it's kind of common sense that that's the best chance you're going to get the 'Ryan Braun season' that you expect," said Counsell, who played with Braun from 2007-2011 and is entering his second full season as the Brewers manager. "In fact I'm very confident that if we have him healthy then he'll produce. That's the way I kind of approach it."

Braun has six hits, including three home runs, this spring. Counsell said he does not have a set number of how many games he expects Braun to play in 2017, but did add that he will once again give him schedule off days after weeks as a way to keep him fresh.

SEASON EXPECTATIONS

The Brewers exceeded expectations in 2016, going 74-88 and finishing fourth in the top-heavy NL Central. The analytics site "Fangraphs" expects the Crew to take a step back this season, projecting Milwaukee with a 69-93 record - second-to-last in the National League.

PROSPECT WATCH

Former top prospects Orlando Arcia and Domingo Santana could be poised for big seasons. Arcia, who will be playing his first full season in the big leagues, has impressed with an outstanding glove at shortstop and has also showed flashes of power at the plate in spring training. Santana will likely begin the season as Milwaukee's cleanup hitter. After hitting 11 home runs during an injury plagued 2016, the 24-year-old outfielder hit three home runs in 57 at bats this spring.

OPENING DAY STARTER

Junior Guerra will get the start on Monday, hoping to build off of his "feel good" 2016 season. Now 32-years-old, the longtime baseball journeyman finally found a home in Milwaukee. He went 9-3 with a 2.81 ERA in 20 starts last season. Young right-hander Zach Davies will follow as the day-two starter for Milwaukee.

OPENING DAY COVERAGE

Sports Director Brandon Kinnard will be traveling to Miller Park for the opening game on Monday as the Brewers host the Colorado Rockies. He will provide in-game updates on Twitter @BKnewsline9 and will also have live reports following the game on Newsline 9 at 5 & 6, with more coverage to follow at 9 and 10.