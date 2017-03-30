Sheriff: Adams Co. woman arrested after stabbing husband in neck - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Adams Co. woman arrested after stabbing husband in neck

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WAOW) -

An Adams County woman was arrested Tuesday after stabbing her husband in the neck, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies arrived at a home in the Town of Dell Prairie and found 44-year-old Aneta Zapotoczy's husband semi-conscious and bleeding heavily, officials said.

He was air lifted to a Madison hospital, according to the sheriff's department.

The District Attorney is asking for charges of attempted homicide and domestic abuse, officials said.

