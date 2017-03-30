Brother: Suspected shooter's condition worsens

The brother of the man suspected of killing four people on March 22 said his condition was worsening on Thursday.

Vajloogzeb Vaj tells Newsline 9 his brother's health has declined in the past week and doctors are now giving him a 50 percent chance of living. After speaking with doctors on Thursday at a Wausau-area hospital, Vaj said the suspect, Nengmy Vang is unconscious.

A week ago, Vaj said his brother underwent surgery and was expected to survive. It is not known why Vang's condition has deteriorated.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice said the suspect is still hospitalized.