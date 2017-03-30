Det. Weiland's uniform to be made into keepsake teddy bears - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Det. Weiland's uniform to be made into keepsake teddy bears

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland's uniform will be made into keepsakes his family can hold on to forever.

Weiland was killed in the line of duty March 22nd.

Now, a Florida teen is trying to offer his young daughters comfort.

Blue Line Bears transforms fallen officers' uniforms into teddy bears. The nonprofit organization's founder is also the daughter of an officer.

She has Weiland's uniform which will be stitched, stuffed, and sewed into something his family can hold dear.

"It's kind of a piece of him since he wore these uniform shirts almost every day. So it's a keepsake and just a way to remember him for the amazing person that he was and what he did every day," said Megan O'Grady, the founder of Blue Line Bears.

The organization is funded through donations, so the teddy bears will come at no cost to Weiland's family.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.