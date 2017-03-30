Det. Weiland's uniform to be made into keepsake teddy bears

Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland's uniform will be made into keepsakes his family can hold on to forever.

Weiland was killed in the line of duty March 22nd.

Now, a Florida teen is trying to offer his young daughters comfort.

Blue Line Bears transforms fallen officers' uniforms into teddy bears. The nonprofit organization's founder is also the daughter of an officer.

She has Weiland's uniform which will be stitched, stuffed, and sewed into something his family can hold dear.

"It's kind of a piece of him since he wore these uniform shirts almost every day. So it's a keepsake and just a way to remember him for the amazing person that he was and what he did every day," said Megan O'Grady, the founder of Blue Line Bears.

The organization is funded through donations, so the teddy bears will come at no cost to Weiland's family.