UPDATE: Businesses reopen after deadly shooting

The Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks Law Offices opened Tuesday, nearly two weeks following a gunman's deadly rampage.

The suspected shooter shot and killed attorney Sara Quirt Sann at the law firm on March 22.

Operations at the law offices will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of the week, and will resume normal business hours the following week.

Meanwhile, the Marathon Savings Bank Rothschild branch reopened Thursday, eight days after a deadly shooting spree.

Two bank workers, Dianne Look and Karen Barclay, were killed during the shooting spree. A representative for the bank tells Newsline 9 it is operating at normal business hours.

Look and Barclay are remembered by customers as being friendly and extremely helpful.