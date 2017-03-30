UPDATE: Businesses reopen after deadly shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Businesses reopen after deadly shooting

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks Law Offices opened Tuesday, nearly two weeks following a gunman's deadly rampage.

The suspected shooter shot and killed attorney Sara Quirt Sann at the law firm on March 22. 

Operations at the law offices will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of the week, and will resume normal business hours the following week. 

Meanwhile, the Marathon Savings Bank Rothschild branch reopened Thursday, eight days after a deadly shooting spree.

Two bank workers, Dianne Look and Karen Barclay, were killed during the shooting spree. A representative for the bank tells Newsline 9 it is operating at normal business hours.

Look and Barclay are remembered by customers as being friendly and extremely helpful.

