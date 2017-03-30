Marathon Co. Petsaver: Bubba - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. Petsaver: Bubba

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Our Marathon County Petsaver for Thursday is Bubba.

Shelter volunteers say the 5-month month old pup is a Pit bull/Husky mix.

He is high energy and needs a home where he can get a lot attention and exercise.

His fee is $250 and he is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.

For more information on Bubba call 715-845-2810. You can check out  animals available for adoption at the shelter in Wausau here www.catsndogs.com

