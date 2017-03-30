Bumper stickers honor Det. Jason Weiland

Local law enforcement are honoring Detective Weiland by placing bumper stickers on their squad cars.

The stickers are also available to the public, and the Wausau Police Department says donations are encouraged.

All of the proceeds will be given to Weiland's family.

A Wausau police officer says the stickers are the least they could do to honor the fallen officer.

"We are honoring our fallen brother and it means so much just to have that little portion with us at all times," said Lt. Andrew Hartwig of the Wausau Police Department.

If you're interested in getting one, the stickers are available at the Wausau Police Department.

