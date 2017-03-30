Matt Damon says Ben Affleck is 'fantastic' after rehab - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Matt Damon says Ben Affleck is 'fantastic' after rehab

Posted:
ABC NEWS -

Matt Damon says his best friend, Ben Affleck, is doing "fantastic" following his stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

During an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote his new film, "Suburbicon," on Tuesday, Damon told "Entertainment Tonight" that Affleck is "with the kids now" and "couldn't be happier."

Matt says Ben is "Mr. Mom-ing it right now," while his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, is in Atlanta filming her upcoming movie, "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda."

Affleck is "lucky" to be surrounded by such a solid group of guys, according to Damon. "I have a good group of friends ... we always keep track of each other and look out for each other."

Earlier this month, Affleck, 44, announced that he successfully completed a rehab program.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he said in a Facebook post earlier this month. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

"Suburicon," co-written and directed by another Damon pal, George Clooney, and co-starring Josh Brolin and Julianne Moore, opens nationwide in November.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.