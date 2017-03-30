Brewers to place Garza on DL; Anderson opens in rotation - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Brewers to place Garza on DL; Anderson opens in rotation

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Brewers say they will place starter Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list to the start the season because of a strained right groin.

The team also announced on Thursday that Chase Anderson will open the season in the rotation. Anderson joins an all right-handed starting five of Junior Guerra, Zach Davies, Wily Peralta and Jimmy Nelson.

Garza went 1-1 with an 8.59 ERA in six spring training starts. Anderson was 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in five games, including three starts.

Anderson will start for the Brewers in an exhibition game at Miller Park on Friday against the Chicago White Sox.

