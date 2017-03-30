Kids learn computer coding at Wausau library

A program at the Marathon County Library – Wausau Campus is aiming to help kids learn to write computer code.

The library held an event Thursday for kids of all ages to improve their computer skills. Organizers said it is important to learn the latest in technology because of our changing world and workforce.

“Learning how to code is going to be the basis for all of our new job creation I would say in the next 50 years.” Marathon County young adult librarian Julie Kinney said.

The event was open to the public. Information on future coding events can be found on the library's website.