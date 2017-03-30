Resources, peer support available for officers following trauma

Although officers were on the front line to protect the community during the Marathon County shooting, they're also in need of protection.

First responders have a different relationship with trauma than the general public.

"They can carry a very heavy burden," said Lt. Ben Graham of the Wausau Police Department. "You know, one others may not be able to carry out there in the public."

The Officer Peer Support Team is put in place to help law enforcement specifically. It's comprised of officers from multiple departments in Marathon County who are specifically in charge of looking after the well-being of their fellow officers.

"We saw an intentional need for us to be more proactive, given the fact that officer suicides are much too high," said Graham. "In this line of work, we're exposed to things the general public is not, and because of that, we're able to relate a little bit better, one with another."

If members of the support team think an officer needs additional help, they get them in touch with a local therapist or counselor.