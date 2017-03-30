SPASH softball prepping for repeat

The SPASH Panthers have been hard at work for weeks now -- last week down in Florida, this week in the cages here at home.

"Practicing in Florida was really good spring training," Panthers junior Rachel Sullivan said. "It gave us four hours everyday.

We got to work really hard and got a lot of practice reps in."

Just what you would expect from the reigning Division 1 State Champions, who have heavy aspirations of repeating. While the Panthers still have anchors Aubrey Drohner and Ally Miklesh, they're otherwise a young team.

"Overall we look really, really solid," Miklesh said. "We're a young team, but we're not afraid to get it done."

"We're really looking pretty good, but we still have a ton of work to do," Drohner said. "We lost 11 seniors last year. It was pretty awesome winning a State Championship with all those girls, but we can always get better all the time. So we're just trying to build up as a team right now."

Though they may've lost some vets, what they haven't lost is their pop. The Panthers can still swing the bat.

"I think the big strength this year is probably our offense," Drohner said. "We have very good offensive hitting team, so that's good"

SPASH's bats will get swinging tomorrow afternoon, on the road at Janesville Craig -- the official start of what they hope is a 12th trip to a State final

"We have a nice blend of younger kids as well as some kids who have been there and done that," Panthers headcoach Tom Drohner said. "We got a couple of really good softball players and a couple of kids that have an opportunity to show what they can do, so we're really excited about the team and to strutt our stuff a little bit."