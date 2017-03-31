'Safe at Home' program helps abuse survivors hide

The state starts a new program Saturday to help victims of abuse, stalking and trafficking hide their whereabouts.

The Safe at Home program provides them with an alternate mailing address for home, work or school, with free mail forwarding to their actual address.

"When a person is finding this kind of danger, these threats that endanger their life or the life of someone they're a parent or guardian of, we need to move quickly," Attorney General Brad Schimel said.

To apply for the Safe at Home program, a person must first create a safety plan with a victims service advocate, called an Application Assistant, and meet a some qualifications:

Be a victim -- or the parent or guardian of a victim -- of a threat or act of abuse or fear for their physical safety

Reside at a place unknown to the person who committed or threatened abuse

Promise to never reveal their true address to that person

More information can be found on the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice website or calling toll-free 1-800-446-6564.