'Safe at Home' program helps abuse survivors hide

One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.
A fast food restaurant supervisor accused of having sex with one of her teen workers has pleaded not guilty.
Chance of showers tonight into Sunday morning, then dry weather expected through the 4th.
Madison police say a person of interest in the murder of a contractor at a Madison Culver's location earlier this week was taken into custody in Janesville Friday afternoon.
