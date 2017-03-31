Good Samaritans save toddler found walking next to highway

Two co-workers found a 2-year-old girl walking along Highway 12 in Whitewater in the rain Thursday afternoon.

"The speed picks up to about 45 mph, and we saw this little girl on the side of the road with no adults around, and you could tell something wasn't right," Bridan Madl said.

They quickly jumped out of their van to help.

"She was shivering a little bit. You could tell she was cold. Her hands were red. Her hair was wet, obviously wasn't dressed for being outside," Madl said.

She told them she was 2 years old. They brought her inside their van to warm her up and called police. Madl said an officer checked with a nearby day care.

"He took her inside quick and said she was from the day care," Madl said. "I guess ... she ended up sneaking out during nap time."