PROMPOSAL: Mosinee students asked to prom on Wake Up - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Mosinee students stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Friday to show off prom attire, and pick up their dates along the way.

Brook VanVuren, owner of Thelma's Bridal in Rothschild, brought some of the hottest prom styles of 2017 for the students to show.

Prom attire come in all different shapes and styles from long to short, beaded to sparkling, sleek to poofy.

As the ladies showed off their prom looks, two gentlemen came out to ask the question? "Will you go to prom with me?"

The answers were, of course, "yes."

