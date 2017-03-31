Beloit couple worried that state won't promise SeniorCare will continue

A Beloit couple is worried that the head of the state Department of Health Services won't guarantee that the SeniorCare prescription drug program will continue beyond 2019.

During a testimony Wednesday before the legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, Health Services Secretary Linda Seemeyer refused to say whether the program, which runs through the end of June 2019, would continue.

"I would be irresponsible if I gave you a guarantee about something, I don't know is going to happen in the future," said Secy. Seemeyer.

The program, that helps negotiate prescription drug prices for senior citizens, has done well for Judith and Richard Crary, who both suffer from heart conditions.

"To look at our budget and say 'ok come up with 1,400 dollars' it's just not there," said the Crary's, who live off a fixed income and save hundreds from the program. "It's about 700 dollars a year, to us that's a chunk of change."

In past state budgets, Gov. Scott Walker proposed to require seniors to enroll in Medicare D, the pricier choice for Medicare, in order to be eligible for the program.

"Every three years, we kind of cross our fingers and go talk to our legislators and say look this is how it's helping us," Judith Crary said, who thankfully has seen nothing change to the program for the 10 years they've been apart of it. "[No promise] is very scary, it's very scary."

More than 86,000 seniors are currently enrolled in the SeniorCare prescription drug program.

The program only costs seniors $30 dollars a year.