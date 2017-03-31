Trial ordered for suspect in dog beating case - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trial ordered for suspect in dog beating case

Posted:
WKOW-TV
PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) -

A trial is ahead for the Portage man accused of beating a dog so severely, it had to be put down.

Court records show Andrew Collette was bound over for trial after a hearing on Thursday.

Authorities say he beat his neighbor's dog while he was at their house fixing a speaker system.

Collette is charged with felony mistreatment of animals.

