Man, 72, charged with sexual assault of movie theater employee with autism

Surveillance video shows a 72-year-old Campbellsport man assaulting a 24-year-old New Berlin movie theater employee who lives with autism, a criminal complaint said.

Humberto Paniagua faces four counts of second degree sexual assault in connection with four alleged incidents from last October.

The assaults were reported to police by the woman's father who said his daughter has worked at Marcus Ridge Cinema for four years on the cleaning crew.

The alleged victim told investigators "the defendant reached up her shirt and touched her underneath her shirt on her 'privates'... she described the touching as hurting because the defendant was squeezing," the court document said.

She also described several other instances where the defendant would touch her and ask that she touch him, the complaint said.

Police said Paniagua traveled from his home in Campbellsport to the theater in New Berlin. When police asked him why, "the defendant stated that he comes into town on the weekends to visit family," according to the complaint.

Paniagua also told investigators he and the victim were "friends" and that he has known the victim for "three to five years," court records said.

Charges have been filed and an arrest warrant is issued.