Central Wisconsinites help get "Cinderella" style prom dress to Kansas girl with Down Syndrome

By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

A video of a young man in Kansas asking a young lady to prom caught the attention of a central Wisconsin couple.

15-year-old Carlie Wittman has down syndrome. Her older brother's friend recently asked her to be his date to prom. The "prom-posal" video went viral.

However, it wasn't the only surprise in store for Wittman.

When Floyd and Norma Grode of Pickerel saw the story on Wake Up Wisconsin, they knew they wanted to help.

"We were watching Channel 9, and when them two young people came on we both fell in love with them right away," Floyd said.

Carlie's story reminded the pair of their own daughter, Cathy, who has cerebral palsy.

"We've lived through it. We know what it's all about," said Norma. "It really hit home."

The couple knew who could help make Carlie's prom night even more spectacular. Another daughter of theirs, Kay Setterman, is the manager of Circle The Date in Stevens Point. 

"I told her I'd donate some money if she could get a dress," Floyd said.

Setterman tracked down the Wittmans, and picked out a dress fit for a princess. She had been tipped off that Carlie was looking for a "Cinderella" style gown.

She video chatted with Wittman who was delighted by the dress and all of the matching accessories.

"She started jumping and clapping and crying and she was so happy and it just made everything so special and so great. It was amazing," Setterman said.

Circle The Date also sent Carlie matching jewelry, a garter, and suspenders and a bowtie for her date.

In addition to the Grodes, the store owner, her employees, and community members all pitched in to donate nearly $600 for the ensemble.

