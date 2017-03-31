WEB EXTRA: Advanced space telescope will launch soon

The long-delayed James Webb Space Telescope now has a launch schedule – October, 2018.

For sky-watchers and fans of the Hubble Space Telescope, this will be an exciting event. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has long been billed as the successor to the Hubble, however, it is a much different instrument. The Hubble “sees” in visible and ultraviolet portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. The James Webb Space Telescope will observe in longer wavelengths of light, including the deep infrared.

Because it will be sensing a different part of the spectrum, it has to be much larger and needs shielding to keep it cool and block other sources of infrared light, such as the earth and sun.

The high resolution infrared images from the JWST should allow astrophysicists to see farther out into the universe than ever before and reveal more detailed information about planets outside our solar system.

