Forget about former Packer Mark Tauscher running for governor

If the grassroots effort to get former Green Bay Packer Mark Tauscher to consider a political run got you excited, you can cool your jets.

Tauscher released a statement on Friday morning putting the kibosh on the whole idea:

"It has recently come to my attention that a Facebook page was developed encouraging me to run for Governor of Wisconsin. I am honored and humbled by this gesture and the resulting comments from the community, but I will not be entering the 2018 race for Governor."

The movement and Facebook page was started by Milwaukeean Keith Gaustad, who said Tauscher had the name recognition, the winning track record and the pro-Wisconsin attitude that made him fit for the state's highest office.