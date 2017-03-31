5 central Wisconsin school referendums Tuesday; Republican bills - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

5 central Wisconsin school referendums Tuesday; Republican bills targets referendums

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Republican lawmakers who say school districts ask taxpayers for too much additional funding are seeking to rein in school referendums in a package of bills circulated this week.

But the Wisconsin State Journal reports critics say the measures would make it hard for schools to keep up with the rising costs of educating students and diminish local control.

The legislation comes days before voters are set to weigh in on more than a half a billion dollars' worth of projects statewide, which Sen. Duey Stroebel said prompted him to author the package of six bills.

School districts would no longer be able to ask voters to raise taxes permanently and could lose some state funding if they exceed limits on property taxes under some of the proposals.

Several school districts in central Wisconsin have proposed school referendums to be voted on April 4.

