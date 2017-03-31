State College of Beauty Culture raising awareness about domestic - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

State College of Beauty Culture raising awareness about domestic violence

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Buy a brat, help raise awareness about domestic violence.

That's the goal of the State College of Beauty Culture's brat fry Friday that runs until 2 p.m.

In addition to offering food for a good cause, the beauty college is holding a raffle.

Organizers say half of the money raised will go to the winner and the other half to The Women's Community in Wausau.  

The non-profit provides shelter and services for survivors of domestic violence and abuse.

The brat fry is one of several activities the school held this month to raise awareness about domestic violence.

