Five kids found in "squalid" Antigo home with suspected meth lab

ANTIGO (WAOW) - A police raid on a suspected meth lab at a rural Antigo home found five children living in "squalid" conditions with one mattress for eight people and a refrigerator empty except for some frozen pizzas, according to a criminal complaint.

As the raid unfolded March 21, one of the suspects was found in a bathroom pouring a substance believed to be part of the process of manufacturing meth down a bathtub drain, the document said.

Three people, Naomi Kolpack, 28, Fred Kelly, 33, and Jason Kelly, 43, were each charged with at least six felonies and five misdemeanors, including participating in maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of materials for manufacturing meth and child neglect, following the raid.

A state lab team entered the home on Elmhurst Road wearing respirators and had to break windows "due to the high level of noxious odors in the air," the complaint said.

Investigators found hypodermic needles throughout the home, easily within reach of children, and Oxycodone pills, the complaint said.

The document described living conditions in the home as "squalid," with just one mattress on the living room floor, with no sheets or blankets.

According to the complaint:

Pseudoephendrine logs from a national database show the three suspects purchased or attempted to purchase the precursor to methamphetamine at various pharmacies at least 20 times between Feb. 6 and March 7.

Jason Kelly told investigators he occasionally fed the children but they also "fend for themselves."

"The only food in the residence was a stack of frozen pizzas in the upper freezer area of the refrigerator," the document said.

Kolpack and Fred Kelly are the biological parents of one of the children. Kolbeck is the mother of two others, and Kelly is the father of two others.