Milwaukee officer injured when bullet strikes squad car

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Authorities say a Milwaukee police officer was injured by broken glass when someone fired a shot at a squad car.

Police Sgt. Timothy Gauerke says two officers were in the marked quad far around 1:45 p.m. Friday when a bullet struck the windshield. Neither officer was hit by gunfire, but he says one of the officers suffered minor injuries from the broken glass.

Police are investigating whether or not the officers were the intended target.

There were no immediate arrests.