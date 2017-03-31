Authorities ID victim of suspicious fire in Princeton - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Authorities ID victim of suspicious fire in Princeton

Posted:
Courtesy: WBAY Courtesy: WBAY

PRINCETON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a house fire in Princeton that's being investigated as a homicide.

The Green Lake County Coroner's Office on Friday named the victim as 55-year-old Grace Reiter-Rudolph, of Princeton.

She was found dead inside the home March 13, and authorities called her death suspicious, saying preliminary autopsy findings led them to believe it was a homicide.

 A person of interest was arrested days later in Florida on a probation warrant but hasn't been charged in her death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.