UPDATE: State investigators join search for missing Portage County woman

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Division of Criminal Investigation is now helping the Plover Police Department to find 44-year-old Krista Sypher.

She was last seen at her home in the Village of Plover on March 13th. Her husband reported her missing on March 20th.

More than two dozen law enforcement members, including DCI, were at the Sypher home Friday.

Multiple agencies have helped in the case including the FBI.

"We are not aware if she left on her own and there is certainly nothing wrong if somebody wants to leave on their own," said Plover Police Chief, Dan Ault. "They are not required to report to anybody."

Ault also said at a Friday news conference that her husband is cooperating with law enforcement.

Sypher may use her maiden name of Kellerman, or her former married name of Lorbecki.

If you have any information about Sypher, you are asked to contact the Plover Police Department at 715-345-5255.