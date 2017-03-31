Crayon pack gets a makeover - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crayon pack gets a makeover

EASTON, Pa. (AP) -- -

   EASTON, Pa. (AP) -- Dandelion yellow has reason to be blue.

   Crayola announced Friday, National Crayon Day, that it's replacing the color dandelion in its 24-pack with a crayon in "the blue family."

   The company says it will leave it to fans to come up with a name for the replacement color.

   It's only the third time in Crayola's long history that it has retired one or more colors, and the first time it's swapped out a color in its box of 24.

   Other colors that previously got the boot include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

   Crayola crayons were first produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.

   Crayola is based in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

