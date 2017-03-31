Marathon Co. shooter dies from gunshot wounds

The suspect of the deadly shooting in the Wausau metropolitan area that killed four people died Saturday morning from gunshot wounds suffered in an exchange of gunfire with local law enforcement.

The Department of Justice reports that 45-year-old Nengmy Vang died at 1:28 a.m. at a local hospital from wounds that were first believed to be non-fatal.

Vang received medical treatment for more than a week before succumbing to his injuries.

Officers from the Marathon County Sheriff's Department and the Everest Metro Police Department exchanged fire with Vang.

The two officers are on paid administrative leave.

No further details are available at this time.

The estranged wife of the man suspected to be responsible for last week's shooting rampage is talking for the first time.

45-year-old Nengmy Vang is suspected of fatally shooting four people after some kind of domestic incident occurred with his wife at a Rothschild bank where she worked.

She said her husband of nearly 25 years moved out of their house in Weston two years ago after court records show he filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

She was not able to speak on camera about the shootings or her apparent argument with him at the bank due to the ongoing investigation.

She said their six children---ages nine to 19---are having a difficult time dealing with the whole situation but said they are holding strong.

Vang's condition has gone from bad to worse.

His brother, Vajloogzeb Vaj, said Vang is fighting for his life at Aspirus Hospital. Vang's his wife said she visited him once after his rampage. She declined further comment about him.

Vang's family has set up a trust fund for the families of the victims who were killed last week.

His brother said they already raised $400 from donors from all around the country.

The fund is set up at Wells Fargo under the name -- Wausau March 22, 2017.

The account number is: 3982010682

The money will be presented to the Wausau Area Hmong Association next month and will be given to the families who were affected by the tragedy.