Everest Metro PD returns to work without one of their own

Officers at the Everest Metro Police Department returned to work Friday, without one of their beloved brothers in blue.

Other area departments had been filling in, allowing Everest Metro to grieve the loss of Detective Jason Weiland and focus on the funeral.

"The routine is no longer routine," said Chief Wally Sparks. "It will get there again, but it's not there yet."

"It's really tough," added Officer David Sabel. "It's kind of an uneasy feeling, and we just have to get used to coming back again. It's just now we have to think about without our brother Jason working side-by-side with us."

Although the burden of Weiland's loss is still heavy, the department was able to find levity as they recounted stories about the detective. A tribute to his ability to make others laugh.

"He had a huge coffee mug and his handle was a big dill pickle," said Chief Sparks with a laugh. "And it said 'I'm a big deal.'"

Officer Sabel also shared happy memories.

"You walk right by his office where he would be, and he would yell some kind of comment to you," he said. "Everybody had a nickname, so he'd yell your nickname out to you in kind of a funny way."

But that office is now empty, following the rampage. A day the department will never forget.

"When I was finally able to make contact and I heard what was going down, I heard 'officer down' on the radio," said Sparks. "I don't know how to describe that feeling. I mean your guts are turning and you just have to focus on what you need to do."

The department said the overwhelming community support is helping them gain the strength to walk through the station's doors.

"It was a sight to behold," said Sparks. "It was overwhelming, and I can't tell you what it means to all our officers."

"The community support has been absolutely overwhelmingly awesome," added Sabel. "Anything from to signs, to lights, to food to the police department."

Although Weiland is gone, his fellow members on the force still carry him with them in the form of a bracelet.

"It's basically a representation so that we remember our fallen comrade," said Sabel. "Every member of our department received one of these, and we all wear them with pride."

Each day, they still work to cope with their final goodbye.

"He deserved a hero's sendoff," said Sparks. He added, after a long pause, "It was good."