Everest Metro PD returns to work without one of their own

We're learning new exclusive details of at least three potential copycats, including two from the Wausau area, who threatened to duplicate the March 22 Marathon County shooting rampage.More >>
Memorials are now set for two of the four victims in the Marathon County shooting rampage.More >>
A fundraiser will be held Friday to help the families of the four victims killed in the Marathon County shooting spree two weeks ago.More >>
Dozens of people gathered in a Weston church Wednesday evening to pray for the people affected by a shooting rampage in Marathon County.More >>
WESTON (WAOW) - A candlelight vigil is planned Sunday in Kennedy Park to remember the four people killed in a shooting rampage.More >>
People have various ways to give back to the families who lost a loved one during Wednesday's shootings, according to the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce.More >>
Hundreds came together at Kennedy Park in Weston on Sunday to pay their respects to the four victims of Wednesday's shooting rampage.More >>
The police detective killed in a string of shootings that left three others dead and the suspect injured is being remembered as a friend who would help another in a heartbeat.More >>
The latest on a shooting in northern Wisconsin that left a police officer and three others dead (all times local).More >>
One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A fast food restaurant supervisor accused of having sex with one of her teen workers has pleaded not guilty.More >>
A meth lab was discovered in the basement of a Clark County home Wednesday morning.More >>
