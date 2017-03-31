Gresham teacher arrested following child pornography allegations - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Gresham teacher arrested following child pornography allegations

Posted:
By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
A 69-year-old teacher in Gresham has been arrested following allegations regarding crimes against children and child pornography.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department received information about possible inappropriate conduct by the teacher on March 22.

With the help of Shawano County Sheriff's detectives, both departments contacted school officials and interviewed several people regarding the allegations.

The following day, authorities interviewed the alleged teacher and confiscated several electronic devices.

While detectives were examining those devices, police were advised that the teacher had resigned from the Gresham School District.

Today, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the Town of Hutchins, where the 69-year-old suspect was arrested without incident. He has since been transported to the Shawano County Jail.

Numerous criminal charges regarding crimes against children and child pornography have been referred to the Shawano-Menomoinee County District Attorney's office for review.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

