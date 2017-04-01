Medical examiner says Beloit infant was homicide victim - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Medical examiner says Beloit infant was homicide victim

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner says a Beloit infant who died Sunday was the victim of homicide.

The medical examiner said Friday that Amanii Cardell Hodges was 59 days old when he died at a Milwaukee hospital six days after admission. Preliminary autopsy results show he died of "homicidal abusive head trauma."

His father, 32-year-old Deanthony Hodges, was charged earlier with child abuse and child neglect causing great bodily harm. Police say the charges are now expected to be upgraded.

The criminal complaint says the baby was with Hodges March 20 when he messaged the mother saying the boy wasn't "looking good" and needed to go to the hospital. The baby had been alone with him for seven hours. Hodges told police he hadn't hit the baby.

