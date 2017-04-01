Advocates use pinwheels to raise awareness of child abuse in Racine County

A group of local advocates is using pinwheels to make a statement against child abuse in Racine County.

It may have been a beautiful day to ride, but the men and women on the bikes in Racine took time off the road to plant pinwheels.

It is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and the Guardians of the Children are planting the pinwheels to represent the 390 confirmed cases of child abuse in 2016 in Racine County.

"It definitely tugs on your heartstrings,” said Lauren Meroff, of Guardians of the Children. “It shouldn't happen. Children are innocent. Our duties as adults, as human beings, is to protect them and keep them innocent as long as they can."

The Guardians of the Children group is hoping that by showing the pinwheels to the community, folks will drive by and realize this is still a problem, and make sure people around the community speak up for the children.

"They're saving these kids," Racine Mayor John Dickert said. "It's hard to look at this, but it's a reminder for the community that when children are being abused, No. 1, you've got to say something about it. No. 2, you've got to recognize it. But No. 3, you've got to do something about it."