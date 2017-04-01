Police support victims after Marathon Co. shooting

Even while dealing with a tragedy of their own over the last couple of weeks, several law enforcement agencies around the area paid their respects to the other victims of the Marathon County shooting rampage.

Uniformed officers were at Sara Quirt Sann's funeral on Saturday and also came in numbers for bank worker Dianne Look's funeral earlier this week.

Looks funeral was on the same day Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland was honored.

Authorities said it's important to show the families support during this difficult time because law enforcement is a part of the same community.

"This community has come together like never before to deal with this tragedy," said Capt. Matthew Barnes with the Wausau Police Department. "Our challenge as a community is to come together like this, hopefully, in a situation where nobody has to be a victim."

Barnes said that showing support at memorial services is part of law enforcement commitment to victim's families during an investigation.