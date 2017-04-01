Friends, family celebrate life of shooting victim Sara Quirt Sann

Hundreds came together at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Rib Mountain on Saturday to reflect on the life of Sara Quirt Sann, 43, who was killed by a client's husband last week.

Family, friends, law enforcement and members of the legal community stood in solidarity as they said good-bye to a woman who was well respected both inside and outside the courtroom.

"I think everyone knew in the back of your mind that something like this could happen, but to have it actually happen, and to have it happen to Sara, that was a terrible shock," said Marathon County Judge Gregory Huber. "A good person to come in the courtroom. [I] saw her come on the case and you'd say 'OK good."

"How could this happen to one of our own and one of the sweetest people we knew," said Wausau lawyer William Mansell. "Usually her recommendations would hold sway with the courts."

Friends remember her as an outspoken person with a heart of gold.

"I told her mom she's a firecracker," said a laughing Sarah Moeser, one of Sara Quirt Sann's best friends. "My heart is so heavy."

After the service, friends and family were invited to Greenwood Hills Country Club for a lunch.

Laughter and smiles filled the room as guests reflected on the good times they had with Sara.

"Sara is fun and had an infectious giggle," said Jon Oestreich, a friend of Sara's through grade school. "We were blessed. Always remember and cherish because she's Sara."

Religious leaders at the church praised Sara for her passion of law, saying that she fought for those who could not fight for themselves.