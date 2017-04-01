Man who struck and killed bicyclist sentenced to 15 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Brooklyn man who admitted using heroin before striking and killing a bicyclist last year in Dane County has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kevin Meister was charged with hit and run causing death and second-degree reckless homicide in the death of 33-year-old Shelton Berel, of Madison.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Meister asked for probation with two years in the Dane County Jail to allow him to get drug treatment.

Judge William Hanrahan called the act selfish and thoughtless and said he could not agree to probation.

Meister told officials he thought he hit a deer, but was late for work so he didn't stop. He was later found at his landscaping job, the front of his truck damaged from the collision.