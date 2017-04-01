Greek Freak plays April Fools prank on unsuspecting Bucks fans

One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
Plover Police Chief Daniel Ault said Tuesday investigators have conducted searches for possible remains of a woman missing since March.More >>
Plover Police Chief Daniel Ault said Tuesday investigators have conducted searches for possible remains of a woman missing since March.More >>
Pleasant weather for the 4th but some rain expected at times Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Pleasant weather for the 4th but some rain expected at times Wednesday and Thursday.More >>