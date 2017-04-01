Greek Freak plays April Fools prank on unsuspecting Bucks fans

Almost in time for April Fool's Day, NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo got a chance to mess with several fans who sat down to catch a ride at a fake bus shelter.

Video of the stunt, done in cooperation with Mountain Dew, was published Friday morning.

The fake shelter, setup near East Mason and North Milwaukee streets, looked real enough, complete with a large video poster featuring the 6 foot, 11 inch Milwaukee Bucks star. But when commuters sat on the bench, the poster transitioned into a giant smartphone with Antetokounmpo on the incoming call screen.

When fans answered the call they were greeted to a live chat with Giannis himself. He talked a woman into doing push-ups and had a couple of guys showing off their dance moves. He also had a couple shouting to passersby that Giannis was the best basketball player of all time.

Then the tables turned and Antetokounmpo got pranked himself. The producers brought former NBA star Allen Iverson into the picture.

"I did not know that. I did not. It was actually a cool surprise, Allen Iverson calling you. It was a surprise," Giannis said.

Watch the video to get in on the fun.